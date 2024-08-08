NBA: Predicting which teams are positioned best to win the 5 next NBA Championships
2028 NBA Champion - Oklahoma City Thunder
The developmental strides that the Oklahoma City Thunder have made over the past two seasons have been pretty dramatic. Even though the Thunder lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference semifinals this past season, the evidence is pretty clear that they're an emerging team in the NBA. Even though their young talent is blossoming, this is a team that still remains a splash move or two from becoming a legit championship contender (at least in my eyes). That's why I predict it will take a few years for the Thunder to put themselves in a position to win an NBA Championship.
I predict the Thunder will win the 2028 NBA Championship. The Celtics will be past their dominance and the opportunity will arise for a new team to get their time in the spotlight. In three years, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams should also be at the peak of their prime.
The Thunder will also have more time to add another significant piece to their championship puzzle. It feels safe to say that in 2028, the Thunder could emerge as a strong favorite to win an NBA Championship.