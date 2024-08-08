NBA: Predicting which teams are positioned best to win the 5 next NBA Championships
2029 NBA Champion - Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics winning three NBA Championships in six years would be admittedly impressive and that's exactly what the team is set up to do. With a strong core of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who are still just 26 and 27 years old respectively, there's a chance the Celtics could still retool the supporting cast around them in the future to create a new championship window. I'm giving Brad Stevens and the rest of this front office the benefit of the doubt in keeping the Celtics relevant in the Eastern Conference for the better part of the next decade.
In 2029, we could be seeing the end of a strong run for Brown and Tatum with the Celtics. If they remain together, this is a duo that could end up making strong historical waves - assuming the front office can continue to build a strong supporting cast around them.
The Celtics could be in the very early stages of a strong dynasty, which could end with another championship in 2029.