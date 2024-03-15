NBA Pretender or Contender: What title favorites have a real chance to win it all?
Looking ahead to the NBA Playoffs, we play pretender or contender with a few of the title favorites.
By Matt Sidney
Boston Celtics (51-14): Contender
The Boston Celtics have been the best team in the NBA throughout the season. The additions of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday have worked out better than the organization could have imagined. These were the moves that were made to put this team over the top. Suffice it to say, these moves have put this team over the top.
The Celtics are most recently known for getting in their own way and falling short. The team has been a regular in the Eastern Conference Finals, but always finds ways to flounder when the moment is brightest. Whether it be "hero-ball" or one-on-one schemes that stagnate the offense, the team has a history of falling apart in late-game scenarios.
This season feels and looks better. They play more like a team than they have in recent years. The Celtics hold the best NET rating in the NBA (11.3), place third in turnover percentage (12.3), are second in effective field goal percentage (57.5), and are second in true shooting percentage (60.7). All of this is to say that this team is a wagon and they are mightily difficult to play against.
This team is a full-blown contender and major moves will continue to be made in the offseason if this team does not come away with banner number 18. The Cs will be a tough out and asking an opposing team to beat them four out of seven games will be a daunting task. This team has the defense, offense, length, pedigree, and experience needed to bring a Championship back to Boston.
This team is a true contender and the odds-on favorite to bring home the Larry O'Brien trophy. This team is as contender as it gets.