NBA: Ranking the 20 projected playoff teams based on their record vs. winning teams
With the NBA Playoffs around the corner, we begin to rank the 20 projected postseason qualifiers based on their record vs. winning teams.
The 2023-24 NBA season has let its fans down. There have been plenty of twists and turns this season, both on and off the floor. And with the end of the regular season on the horizon, this is the right moment to try and begin to separate the real contenders, the teams that are made for playoff success, and the pretenders, the teams that are perhaps more built for the regular season.
The NBA Playoffs are right around the corner and the general standings may not tell the entire story for many teams. In an attempt to dig deeper into how good a team may really be heading into the push toward the playoffs, we rank every projected postseason team based on their record against teams with winning records (over .500) this season.
20. Chicago Bulls (13-26)
The Chicago Bulls' struggles this season started on opening night. Between injuries and trade rumors that never fully came to fruition, it's no surprise this team has struggled mightily against other playoff contenders this season.
For a team that is under .500 and trying to hold onto the final spot in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament, this is exactly what anyone would expect their record to be against teams with a winning record. The Bulls aren't likely to make the final 8 and be gifted a spot in the playoffs. But they've been competitive, to say the least, against teams over .500 this season and have at least a few banner wins against other contenders.