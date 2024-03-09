NBA: Ranking the 20 projected playoff teams based on their record vs. winning teams
With the NBA Playoffs around the corner, we begin to rank the 20 projected postseason qualifiers based on their record vs. winning teams.
9. LA Clippers (20-18)
After shaking off a slow start to the James Harden era, the LA Clippers have looked like one of the better teams in the Western Conference. That's unlikely to change headed down the stretch. However, if there is one concern for the Clippers, it's whether they can remain healthy enough to make a deep playoff run. They may have side-stepped a potential disaster with the Russell Westbrook injury, but it's still something that has to be in the back of this team's mind.
The good news is that the Clippers have been "fine" against teams with winning records, which could be the ultimate measuring stick in how a team may or may not perform in the postseason. The Clippers haven't been a great team against teams over .500 but they've been good enough. Of course, the big question for the Clippers is whether "good enough" is going to help this team make a deep run in the playoffs.
The core four of Westbrook, James Harden, Paul George, and Kawhi Leonard may have passed the regular season test. Now it's time to see if their success will translate to the playoffs.