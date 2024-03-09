NBA: Ranking the 20 projected playoff teams based on their record vs. winning teams
With the NBA Playoffs around the corner, we begin to rank the 20 projected postseason qualifiers based on their record vs. winning teams.
8. Phoenix Suns (17-17)
Heading into the start of the season, many penciled in the Phoenix Suns to be one of the most fierce contenders in the Western Conference. Injuries, growing pains, and the lack of depth have certainly prevented this team from finding their true stride. There have been more ups than downs this season for the Suns but with the playoffs right around the corner, this is a team that doesn't have much time to figure themselves out.
On some nights, the Suns have the look of a team that can go toe-to-toe with any other team in the league, and on other nights, they have the look of a team that shouldn't even be on the same floor as their opponent. And that is very much evident with their 17-17 record against teams with a winning record this season.
Kevin Durant ultimately believes something will click for the extremely talented Suns. The question is, will it click before the end of this season? Right now, that's almost impossible to predict. However, the tools are all in place for this team to emerge as a very dangerous team if they find their rhythm before the start of the playoffs.