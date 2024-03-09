NBA: Ranking the 20 projected playoff teams based on their record vs. winning teams
With the NBA Playoffs around the corner, we begin to rank the 20 projected postseason qualifiers based on their record vs. winning teams.
6. New Orleans Pelicans (20-16)
There aren't many that are willingly going to admit it but the New Orleans Pelicans have quietly been one of the most impressive teams in the Western Conference this season. They won't get the necessary shine because of what the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder have done but this team is currently a top 5 team in the Western Conference standings and has certainly taken a strong step forward in their progression as a franchise.
Heading into a season in which questions swirled around whether the duo of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram could work, the Pelicans are answering many of those questions with their on-the-court play. Whether or not the Pelicans can make noise in the postseason remains to be seen. However, they've shown the ability to play with almost any other team in the NBA.
The Pelicans have a winning record against teams over .500 in the NBA and could present real problems for any other team not named the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference in a playoff series.