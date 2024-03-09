NBA: Ranking the 20 projected playoff teams based on their record vs. winning teams
With the NBA Playoffs around the corner, we begin to rank the 20 projected postseason qualifiers based on their record vs. winning teams.
5. Denver Nuggets (23-16)
As the final stretch run approaches, it seems that the Denver Nuggets are finally beginning to shift into another gear. After lurking near the top of the Western Conference standings for much of the season, this is the time for the Nuggets to make their move if they truly want to earn homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs. With a handful of impressive victories over the last couple of weeks, most recently against the Boston Celtics, the Nuggets have the look of a team that is ready to repeat as NBA champions.
Even though the Nuggets, like most other teams in the league this season, have had their ups and downs, I don't believe anyone is going to be sleeping on this team heading into the playoffs. We know they have enough talent, coaching, and depth to win it all, and I'd imagine they're going to be the favorites in the West heading into the postseason - no matter where they finish in the standings.
The Nuggets may not have the best record against teams over .500 but there's no denying how dangerous this team is going to be in April and May.