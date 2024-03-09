NBA: Ranking the 20 projected playoff teams based on their record vs. winning teams
With the NBA Playoffs around the corner, we begin to rank the 20 projected postseason qualifiers based on their record vs. winning teams.
4. Milwaukee Bucks (20-15)
Considering how inconsistent the Milwaukee Bucks have been for what feels like the majority of this season, it may actually be a slight surprise to many to see them so highly ranked on this list. However, when you consider that they still have the second-best record in the Eastern Conference, and arguably the third-best roster in the NBA behind possibly the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets, it makes even more sense for the Bucks to be in this position.
Entering this season, talent was never going to be an issue for the Bucks. This season for Milwaukee was all going to come down to whether the coaching staff could put these talented players in the right position to succeed. Additionally, whether or not the Bucks would be healthy enough to have a puncher's shot once the postseason came around.
With just a handful of games before the end of the regular season, you have to like the Bucks' chances to at the very least make it to the Eastern Conference Finals. Even more so considering they've evolved into almost an underdog due to their inconsistencies this season. Plus, new head coach Doc Rivers may have finally found something over the last few weeks.