NBA: Ranking the 20 projected playoff teams based on their record vs. winning teams
With the NBA Playoffs around the corner, we begin to rank the 20 projected postseason qualifiers based on their record vs. winning teams.
2. Oklahoma City Thunder (24-13)
The Oklahoma City Thunder have arguably been the biggest surprise in the Western Conference this season. As a team that many assumed would take some sort of step forward this season, I don't believe that many anticipated the type of jump that we've seen from the young Thunder this season. Led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, this is a team that could potentially make some serious noise in the Western Conference playoffs.
And we've seen signs of that throughout the season as they have one of the most impressive records against teams over. 500. Assuming that the Thunder will be able to carry this level of play into the postseason, it's hard not to imagine the Thunder making some sort of deep playoff run. Of course, that's going to be the big question for Oklahoma City down the stretch.
It's not a matter of how far the Thunder will be able to make it in the postseason, it's more of whether they're going to be able to compete in the biggest and grandest spotlight that the NBA has to offer without crumbling under the pressure.