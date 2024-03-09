NBA: Ranking the 20 projected playoff teams based on their record vs. winning teams
With the NBA Playoffs around the corner, we begin to rank the 20 projected postseason qualifiers based on their record vs. winning teams.
19. Golden State Warriors (14-25)
For as inconsistent as the Golden State Warriors have been this season, it shouldn't be all that surprising to see them so low on this list among the teams penciled in to make the postseason. However, the good news or encouraging sign for the team is that they've begun to play better over the last few weeks. The big question for the Warriors is whether or not this recent streak is indicative of what we can expect from this team heading into the postseason.
Since January 30, the Warriors have looked and played like a completely different team. Since then, the Warriors are 15-4 and are looking more and more like their old selves. If they continue to play at this pace, there's no question that this team is going to emerge as an extremely dangerous team in the postseason. Especially if they get matched up with a less experienced team in the first round.
The Warriors may only be 14-25 against teams with winning records this season but since they've started playing much better, they're 7-3 against likely playoff teams with a record over .500. Just something to keep in mind.