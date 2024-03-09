NBA: Ranking the 20 projected playoff teams based on their record vs. winning teams
With the NBA Playoffs around the corner, we begin to rank the 20 projected postseason qualifiers based on their record vs. winning teams.
18. New York Knicks (14-23)
It's a shame to see how much the New York Knicks have fallen off compared to their level of play during the month of January. But injuries have completely decimated them over the last 4-6 weeks and it has reflected in not only their record against teams over .500 but also in the standings. If New York doesn't get healthy quickly, there's a very real chance they could end up as the 8th seed heading into the postseason.
When healthy, since the move for OG Anunoby, the Knicks went 14-2. They looked like one of the best teams in the NBA and were absolutely dominating. Since the losses of Anunoby and then Julius Randle, the Knicks have certainly played much more inconsistently. Even though there's still hope they could get healthy and return to their January form before the start of the NBA Playoffs, that may be completely unrealistic at this point.
The Knicks haven't played great against fellow playoff teams but they're still a team to keep an eye on down the stretch, especially if they can get healthy.