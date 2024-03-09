NBA: Ranking the 20 projected playoff teams based on their record vs. winning teams
With the NBA Playoffs around the corner, we begin to rank the 20 projected postseason qualifiers based on their record vs. winning teams.
15. Los Angeles Lakers (18-22)
The Los Angeles Lakers, as you would expect, have been one of the most polarizing teams this season. There is a selection of NBA fans who believe this team is going to find its footing down the stretch and emerge as a real threat in the Western Conference playoffs, no matter where they land, while there are other fans who seem indifferent about their chances of replicating their postseason success from last year.
But that's not exactly surprising. That's what the Lakers are. Even more so with the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the team. Even though the Lakers have played slightly better of late as they attempt to solidify their spot among the top 10 in the West standings before the official start of the postseason, this is still a team that struggles mightily against teams with a winning record.
The reasoning behind that likely has a lot to do with the team's inconsistency. The Lakers' chances to make any noise in the playoffs are ultimately going to come down to the supporting cast around LeBron and AD. Can they step up enough to raise the ceiling for this team heading into the playoffs?