NBA: Ranking the 20 projected playoff teams based on their record vs. winning teams
With the NBA Playoffs around the corner, we begin to rank the 20 projected postseason qualifiers based on their record vs. winning teams.
13. Miami Heat (14-20)
Heading into the stretch run that will lead into the NBA Playoffs, I don't think there are any that are going to "underestimate" the Miami Heat. Considering the run they made to the NBA Finals last season as an 8th seed, I'd imagine there's a better chance the Heat is overrated at this point. And if you've followed the team this season, they've left much to be desired most of the year. On paper, the Heat there's a lot to like about this team.
They have two strong two-way stars in Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, and two really explosive offensive guards in Terry Rozier and Tyler Herro. They also have a supporting cast that is often overlooked, led by rookie sensation Jaime Jaquez Jr. All that said, something just doesn't feel right with this team.
I'm not sure if there's an Eastern Conference team that will benefit more from seeding than the Heat. If they draw a beneficial path in the playoffs, they could make a deep run. However, finishing as the 7th or 8th seed is also not completely off the table, which would be terrible draws for the Heat.