NBA: Ranking the 20 projected playoff teams based on their record vs. winning teams
With the NBA Playoffs around the corner, we begin to rank the 20 projected postseason qualifiers based on their record vs. winning teams.
12. Sacramento Kings (20-20)
The Sacramento Kings have had an interesting season. Continuing to operate under the radar in the Western Conference, the Kings are likely going to finish anywhere as high as the 5th seed and as low as the 9th seed. But if the Kings can avoid the Play-In Tournament, this season will be viewed as a success. Even though the Kings aren't likely to finish as a top 3 seed in the West standings, as they did last season, they're still on pace to finish with 45-50 wins this season. Sacramento finished with 48 last season, so this year isn't going to be viewed as a step back.
Heading into the playoffs, the Kings should be fairly confident no matter who they draw in the first round. They've been solid against teams with winning records, and could very much be a real problem for one of the top 4 seeds in the conference. This time around, the Kings won't be heading into the playoffs without experience, and that could be a real game-changer.
With where they're seeded, I don't believe anyone envisions the Kings to pull off a huge first-round upset. However, I also don't think that can be completely discounted heading into the postseason.