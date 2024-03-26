NBA: Ranking 5 hottest and 5 coldest playoff teams since the All-Star Break
Which projected playoff teams are the hottest and coldest with the NBA Playoffs on the horizon?
Ranking the 5 hottest and coldest projected playoff teams since the NBA All-Star Break.
The start of the NBA Playoffs is less than three weeks away. Most teams have between 10-12 games left in their regular season slate. But this is around the time when many teams begin to shift their game to another level. If any team has a theoretical "switch," now would be the time to flip it. As we inch closer and closer to the start of the playoffs, this is when contenders want to start playing as such.
With not much time left before the end of the regular season, let's rank the 5 hottest and coldest projected playoff teams in the league since the NBA All-Star Break. In other words, which projected playoff teams are playing the best and worst with the playoffs on the horizon?
5 Coldest playoff teams since NBA All-Star Break
(Coldest) 5. Chicago Bulls (8-9)
In what may not come as much of a surprise, the Chicago Bulls are the one playoff team that has struggled the most since the NBA All-Star Break. Because of how bad the bottom of the Eastern Conference has been this season, the Chicago Bulls are likely going to back into the Play-In Tournament. As the likely 10th seed, it's hard to imagine Chicago winning two games to qualify for the final playoff field.
Especially considering how hot and cold they've been down the stretch. In the end, the Bulls' inconsistencies are likely what's going to keep them from being a legit threat to finish as one of the two teams to qualify for the playoffs via the Play-In Tournament.