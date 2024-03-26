NBA: Ranking 5 hottest and 5 coldest playoff teams since the All-Star Break
Which projected playoff teams are the hottest and coldest with the NBA Playoffs on the horizon?
(Hottest) 1. Denver Nuggets (15-2)
The Denver Nuggets have coasted pretty much all season long in the Western Conference. Remaining within striking distance of the top seeds, the Nuggets have shifted into another gear since the NBA All-Star Break. They're 15-2 over that stretch and are closing in on locking up the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Looking at the landscape of the Western Conference, if the Nuggets continue to play at this consistent level, this is a team that is going to be the heavy favorites to win the conference heading into the playoffs.
For as good as the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves have been this season, I'm not sure there are many who are going to trust them in a playoff series against the defending champs. Even less so if the Nuggets are able to hammer down homecourt advantage throughout the West playoffs.
In what shouldn't be much of a surprise, the Nuggets are looking like a team that is rounding themselves into playoff shape with the start of the postseason just a few weeks away.