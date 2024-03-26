NBA: Ranking 5 hottest and 5 coldest playoff teams since the All-Star Break
Which projected playoff teams are the hottest and coldest with the NBA Playoffs on the horizon?
(Hottest) 4. Orlando Magic (12-4)
There was a stretch from the middle of December to the end of January when it appeared as if the Orlando Magic was going to take a step back in the Eastern Conference. During that stretch, the Magic went 8-16. On January 30, the Magic were the 8th seed in the East and it looked like they were trending in the wrong direction. However, since then, and even after the NBA All-Star Break, the Magic have come on strong.
In the last month, the Magic has been one of the most consistent teams in the Eastern Conference. Orlando is just one game back of the three seed and, at worst, is going to finish as the fifth seed in the East standings heading into the playoffs. If you had said the Magic were going to finish as a top fifth seed before the season, there are probably some Orlando fans who wouldn't have believed it.
Nevertheless, with less than a month remaining in the regular season, here we are. The Magic are likely going to be one of the hottest teams heading into the postseason.