NBA: Ranking 5 hottest and 5 coldest playoff teams since the All-Star Break
Which projected playoff teams are the hottest and coldest with the NBA Playoffs on the horizon?
(Hottest) 3. Oklahoma City Thunder (12-4)
Even though the Oklahoma City Thunder are one of the youngest and most inexperienced teams in the Western Conference, they've consistently been one of the best teams. Every time it appears as if the Thunder are going to fade a bit, they've managed to stay the course. And with just a few weeks left in the regular season, it's looking more and more like the Thunder is going to enter the postseason as a top 3 team in the Western Conference.
The Thunder have picked up after the NBA All-Star Break where they left off before it. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should be a strong NBA MVP candidate and Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault is likely going to win NBA Coach of the Year honors. Whether or not the Thunder is going to be able to make a deep playoff run remains to be seen but you can't discount what they've managed to do in the regular season among much more experienced teams in the West.
The Thunder have been one of the best stories in the NBA this season and there's a chance that they could reach even greater heights when the postseason begins.