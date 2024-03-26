NBA: Ranking 5 hottest and 5 coldest playoff teams since the All-Star Break
Which projected playoff teams are the hottest and coldest with the NBA Playoffs on the horizon?
(Hottest) 2. Boston Celtics (14-3)
It shouldn't be a huge surprise to see the Boston Celtics near the top of the list of hottest teams since the NBA All-Star Break. This is a team that has consistently been the best group in the NBA and that hasn't changed much throughout the season. However, it's almost as if they have managed to take their play to an entirely different level since the NBA All-Star Break.
Not only do the Celtics have the best record in the NBA since the All-Star Break, but they're also beating teams on a different level. In their last 17 games, the Celtics have a net rating of 18-plus. The Celtics are not only beating their opponents since the All-Star Break, but they're absolutely dominating them and almost every facet of the game.
This is a team that is beginning to round itself into playoff form, and with the way that they've been playing over the last few weeks of the season, it's hard to envision any team in the West or East beating them four out of seven times in a series. The Celtics very much have the look of a team that is about to embark on a dominating playoff run.