NBA: Ranking 7 most dangerous lower seeded teams that could make a Finals run
Ranking seven of the most dangerous lower seeded teams that could end up making an NBA Finals run.
6. Indiana Pacers
Assuming that the Indiana Pacers close the regular season as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference standings, they're likely going to draw the Cleveland Cavaliers or New York Knicks in the first round. For as good as those two teams have been in spurts, that wouldn't be a terrible matchup for a team like the Pacers. Both the Cavs and Knicks are likely going to be working through some injury issues and the Pacers could certainly benefit from that.
With a dynamic duo of Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton and a pretty strong supporting cast, the Pacers will have the talent to compete with any non-Bucks and Celtics team in the Eastern Conference. Because of that, you have to give the Pacers at least an outside chance to pull off a first-round upset.
Heading into the start of the NBA Playoffs, the Pacers are likely going to be overlooked to a certain extent. However, with how much the Cavs and Knicks could be hurting from a health standpoint, there's a chance that Indiana could be more than just a participant in this year's playoff field.