NBA: Ranking 7 most dangerous lower seeded teams that could make a Finals run
3. Miami Heat
Heading into the NBA Playoffs, it'll be interesting to see which version of the Miami Heat we're going to see. On one hand, the Heat is better on paper right now than they were at the end of last season. Tyler Herro is likely coming back for the playoffs, Jaime Jaquez Jr. has been a great story and contributor as a rookie, and the addition of Terry Rozier is looking better and better as he's continued to get more and more comfortable on the team.
At the same time, it's hard to feel any level of confidence about this team heading into the playoffs. Especially considering that they're likely going to have to earn their way into the playoffs via the Play-In Tournament. And even if they manage to do that, a best-case scenario for the Heat involves a first-round playoff matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.
I suppose it would be a win to avoid the Boston Celtics in the first round but it's hard to envision the Heat pulling off another first-round upset against the Bucks, especially after they made the big move to add Damian Lillard. I truly believe if the Heat is going to make a similar run to last season in the playoffs, they need to find a way to make it as the sixth seed.