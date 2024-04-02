NBA: Ranking 7 most dangerous lower seeded teams that could make a Finals run
Ranking seven of the most dangerous lower seeded teams that could end up making an NBA Finals run.
2. Philadelphia 76ers
With the growing expectation that Joel Embiid is going to be back in the lineup before the start of the NBA Playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers are going to have a few games before the end of the regular season to find their stride once again. If they're able to do so, this is a team that could emerge as arguably the most dangerous lower-seeded team heading into the postseason. Before the injury to Embiid, the Sixers were considered a dark horse contender in the Eastern Conference. If Embiid can get back to playing close to his MVP form, this is a team that could go on a deep run.
The Sixers likely would need to avoid playing the Boston Celtics in the first round and even a first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks would be difficult, but this is a team that (with Embiid) has the talent to go toe-to-toe with any team in the East. If the bracket falls in their favor, you have to give them an even better chance to make some noise.
The last couple of weeks could tell us which version of the Sixers we're going to see in the postseason. And how Embiid looks when he does make his return will also give us a strong indication of what we can realistically expect from Philadelphia in the playoffs.