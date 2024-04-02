NBA: Ranking 7 most dangerous lower seeded teams that could make a Finals run
Ranking seven of the most dangerous lower seeded teams that could end up making an NBA Finals run.
1. Phoenix Suns
On paper, it's easy to see why the Phoenix Suns would be considered one of the most dangerous lower-seeded teams heading into the NBA Playoffs. Projected to finish between the 6-8 seed in the West, there may not be a team at the top of the standings that wants to see the Suns in a first-round playoff series. Aside from the Denver Nuggets, the Suns would have a real chance to beat any other team in the playoffs. The big question for this team is whether they can remain healthy enough to make some noise.
What makes the Suns most dangerous is they have three players, when healthy, who can win a game single-handedly on any given night. When clicking on all cylinders, there's no team in the NBA that can keep pace with the trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal defensively.
That's what makes the Suns so dangerous in a potential seven-game series. Can the Suns be consistent enough in the playoffs to evolve into the threat that most expected them to be at the beginning of the season?