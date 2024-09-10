NBA: Ranking the 10 best and most electric players in the Eastern Conference
Heading down an Eastern Conference hierarchy, we power rank the 10 best and most electric players in the conference.
Even though some of the bigger names in the league are beginning to reach the latter portions of their careers, it only means the door is open for some of the other young stars to step into the bigger spotlight. And over the past couple of seasons, that's exactly what we've begun to see across the league.
That will continue to be the case heading into the 2024-25 NBA season. In preparation of what could be another fascinating year in which we see the possible changing of the guard at the top again, we power rank the 10 best players in the Eastern Conference.
Ranking the 10 best players in the NBA's Eastern Conference
Honorable mentions: Bam Adebayo, Tyrese Haliburton, Tyrese Maxey, Trae Young, Scottie Barnes, Cade Cunningham
The NBA's Eastern Conference is littered with talent. A few of the best players who didn't make the top 10 of this pre-season list are Bam Adebayo, Tyrese Haliburton, Trae Young, Scottie Barnes, Tyrese Maxey, and Cade Cunningham. These six players are all rising stars in the league and should move up this list once some of the older veterans either move on or begin to take a tumble down.
But as a rising conference in the league, it was extremely difficult to narrow down the list of top 10 players. Let's take a dig at it by starting off with a veteran point guard who will be looking to bounce back in a big way this upcoming season.