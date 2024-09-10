NBA: Ranking the 10 best and most electric players in the Eastern Conference
2. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Over the past few seasons, Joel Embiid has consistently been one of the best players in the league. When he's healthy, he plays at an NBA MVP level. Even when he's not completely healthy, Embiid is still an awfully good player. That's why he's ranked as the second-best player in the Eastern Conference heading into the 2024-25 NBA season. He's a big reason why the Philadelphia 76ers have been relevant over the past few years and part of the reason why they're going to emerge as a favorite in the East heading into this season. If the Sixers do end up making a deep playoff run, it will be in large part due to Embiid.
At 30 years old, Embiid is right at the peak of his prime. He maybe has 2-3 years of truly high production years left before the fall-off is going to quickly come - especially for a big man.
The hope is that the Sixers will be able to get the most out of Embiid before that begins to happen. Equally, Embiid is hoping he can get that elusive first NBA Championship as well.