NBA: Ranking the 10 best and most electric players in the Eastern Conference
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Even though the Milwaukee Bucks have had two down years, in which they've completely laid an egg in the NBA Playoffs, it still feels odd not to have Giannis Antetokounmpo atop this list. He's still the best player in the NBA. At the very least, he has to be considered the best player in the Eastern Conference heading into the start of the 2024-25 NBA season. Does Giannis have his faults as a player? Absolutely. His shooting is still very much erratic and his downhill style of offense doesn't always work, but he's still all-around one of, if not the, best players in the league.
And in the East, Giannis is still the best and most dominating player in the conference. The Bucks may not have the best team but they're year in and year out in the championship conversation because of Giannis and the impact he has on the rest of the team.
The fact that he's still 29 years old and at the peak of his prime tells me he's going to remain near the top of this list for a very long time. And if the Bucks can remain healthy, Giannis' championship window in Milwaukee may not even be over.