NBA: Ranking the 10 best and most electric players in the Eastern Conference
10. Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks
It may be a bit shocking to see that Damian Lillard is the 10th-best player in the Eastern Conference. If we did this list at this time last year, Lillard is probably in the top 3. However, after a rough season in which he never quite looked comfortable, it was only natural for Lillard to drop a few spots. Lillard is still a good player but he does a couple of things that are working against him. For one, he's 34 years old. That's not to say his career is over but he's probably out of his prime and his best days of basketball (individually) are more than likely behind him. Secondly, he continues to battle injuries which complicated his first year with the Bucks.
If Lillard manages to remain healthy this season, he should be better. It would be shocking if he didn't, especially with one season already under his belt in Milwaukee. The problem is, there's still no guarantee of that.
All that said, it should be noted that even 80 percent of Lillard is better than most other point guards in the league. More than anything, that's why I couldn't completely leave him off this list.