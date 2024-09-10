NBA: Ranking the 10 best and most electric players in the Eastern Conference
9. Paul George, Philadelphia 76ers
Paul George decided to take the challenge to go East to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers after contract extension talks broke down between him and the LA Clippers. As he prepares for the 2024-25 NBA season, this might be his best opportunity to win an NBA Championship. And while he will be facing some pressure to perform this season, he won't be asked to be the savior as he is likely going to be considered the third option on the team behind Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. At this point in his career, that's probably a good spot for PG to be.
Nevertheless, even though he's considered the third option on his team, PG is still a very good player. Even though he's a tad past his prime, PG remains one of the better two-way options in the Eastern Conference. And playing with less pressure next to Embiid and Maxey is likely only going to help him this season.
His overall numbers may take a slight hit playing next to two talented offensive players but we could see one of the most efficient seasons from PG this year in Philly.