NBA: Ranking the 10 best and most electric players in the Eastern Conference
8. Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
Winning the 2024 NBA Finals MVP, it's clear that Jaylen Brown is a rising player in the Eastern Conference. His ceiling is a question considering we don't know if he'll ever have the shot to be a clear No. 1; he probably won't ever have that opportunity in Boston as long as Jayson Tatum is healthy. All that said, he's coming off one of the best seasons of his career and a postseason run that quieted the naysayers around him and the team. For as much as the talk surrounding the Boston Celtics this season centered around the huge addition of Kristaps Porzingis, it was Brown's play that was ultimately the difference for this team when it mattered most.
At 27 years old, the argument can be made that Brown is nearing the peak of his career and we're seeing the best of him at the moment. Even though it's hard to give him superstar status as the second-best player on his team, he's clearly one of the best players in the East.
And for as good of a player as he is on the offensive end of the floor, Brown remains a good and versatile defender as well.