NBA: Ranking the 10 best and most electric players in the Eastern Conference
7. Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic
As one of the rising young superstars in the NBA, Paolo Banchero announced himself to the league last season as he helped lead the Orlando Magic back to the postseason. The Magic fell short in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers but this team was on the precipice of a huge upset before running out of gas. A big part of the Magic's improvement over the past couple of seasons was sparked by the addition of Banchero. Not only does he have the chance to be the new face of the franchise but he has the opportunity to emerge as one of the best players in the league.
Banchero has the size, athleticism, and overall offensive game that could have the Magic as a dark horse championship contender in the Eastern Conference for a very long time. If Orlando can continue to build around Banchero, this is a team that should just be getting started.
The big question is how high of a ceiling will Banchero have as he continues to develop. Right now, it's difficult to answer. But if his first two years in the league are any indication, the sky is the limit for the young wing.