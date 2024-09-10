NBA: Ranking the 10 best and most electric players in the Eastern Conference
6. Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
It may be easy to overlook Donovan Mitchell in Cleveland but he's certainly been one of the best player in the Eastern Conference since being traded to the Cavaliers. And after signing a contract extension with the team, Mitchell clearly believes Cleveland could be on the verge of something special. As one of the most talented roster in the conference, the Cavs will have the opportunity to make noise in the conference for years to come. However, if they're going to make that jump to championship contention, they're going to need Mitchell to step up in a big way moving forward.
Mitchell is a very good player; I don't think there are many that would disagree with that. The big question is whether he's good enough to be the best player on a championship-level team. That has been the question plaguing him since his days in Utah.
At the very least, we know what we're getting from Mitchell. While there are questions about the Cavs as an overall team, there shouldn't be around Mitchell. He's proven he's a worthy All-Star player.