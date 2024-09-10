NBA: Ranking the 10 best and most electric players in the Eastern Conference
4. Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
The New York Knicks are headed into the 2024-25 NBA season as one of the favorites in the Eastern Conference. The continued rise of Jalen Brunson is a big reason why. Over the past two seasons, he's consistently been one of the best players in the league. And when the NBA Playoffs start, he manages to take his game to an entirely different level. If it wasn't for an injury in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, I still believe there's a chance New York comes back and punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals. He didn't and the Knicks lost.
However, after that experience, I'd have to imagine Brunson is going to be even more motivated to help push his team to new levels. And the offseason addition of Mikal Bridges will certainly help on that front. But even after the roster upgrade, it's clear that the Knicks will need Brunson to lead the way.
Brunson is the heart and soul of the Knicks and the team will only go as far as he can take them.