NBA: Ranking the 10 best and most electric players in the Eastern Conference
3. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum didn't have his best performance in the NBA Finals last year but it's clear that the Boston Celtics wouldn't have even been in that position if it wasn't for their All-Star wing. Tatum is one of the best players in the league and certainly stands out as one of the best three players in the conference. The scary part is that he could still be getting better as a player. Tatum has all the tools to be the best player in the league one day. He can score from anywhere on the floor and is a better defender than he gets credit for. He's the face of the Celtics and deservedly so.
The Celtics are going to be a contender in the East for as long as Tatum can continue to play at a high level. The fact that Tatum is still just 26 years old suggests the Celtics are going to be in good hands for a very long time.
Boston isn't going anywhere and there's a good chance we still haven't even seen the best of Tatum as an individual player in the NBA yet.