NBA: Ranking the top 20 rising stars under the age of 24 heading into 2024-25
As many of the household superstars in the NBA begin to close in on their inevitable dates with Father Time, it's only natural to begin looking at the next wave of young stars preparing to take the league by storm. As we continue to inch closer and closer to the end of the offseason, we'll rank the top 20 rising stars under the age of 24 years old heading into the start of the 2024-25 NBA campaign.
20. Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers
Age: 22
Because of an injury that forced him to miss the latter portion of the season (including the playoffs), it's easy to forget how good Bennedict Mathurin has been for the Indiana Pacers through the first two seasons of his career. But, make no mistake, as soon as he's ready to be back on the court, he's going to make an impact for the upstart Pacers.
Even after Indiana managed to make a run to the Eastern Conference Finals, they are going to get another shot in the arm heading into next season thanks to Mathurin. As a dynamic offensive player, Mathurin has found ways to make an impact even though he hasn't been given a consistent starting role for the team. As he heads into his third season, he could be in the running to win the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year.