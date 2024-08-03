NBA: Ranking the top 20 rising stars under the age of 24 heading into 2024-25
11. Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder
Age: 23
As a late lottery pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Jalen Williams' impressive rookie season was a pleasant surprise for the Oklahoma City Thunder. The jump he made during his sophomore year was even more encouraging. Getting set for the all-important third season, it'll be interesting to see if Williams can take another step forward his his development. As one of the most dynamic two-way young players in the league, Williams could seemingly make the jump to stardom this season. And if the Thunder is going to continue to compete with the rest of the contenders in the conference, they may need Williams to take that big step forward.
Williams has grown into an important role as one of the primary supporting players next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over the past two seasons. What's next for Williams is somewhat of a mystery. Ideally, he would be able to continue to grow into that supporting star role.
And if Williams can continue to do that, there's no question that the Thunder are truly going to be considered "up next" in the Western Conference.