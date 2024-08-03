NBA: Ranking the top 20 rising stars under the age of 24 heading into 2024-25
10. LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets
Age: 22
Because of his Father and his family lineage, LaMelo Ball has been one of the most polarizing players since he made the jump to the NBA. However, there's an argument to be made that he's actually panned out quite well through the first few years of his career. Might I say that he's been a bit better than expected? While he certainly has his limitations on the defensive end of the floor, he's a dynamic offensive player who has made a huge impact in such a short time with the Charlotte Hornets.
Sure, he's struggled to make a huge impact in terms of wins and losses, but when you watch the Hornets play, it's clear how much Ball means to the team's overall offense. The big question for Ball revolves around how much more of a ceiling he has. But even if he doesn't have another level up to his game, he's still a really good player already.
We're at the point in this list where players in this range aren't guaranteed for superstardom in the future. An argument can be made that Ball is already a star and has a bright future ahead of him.