NBA: Ranking the top 20 rising stars under the age of 24 heading into 2024-25
9. Alperen Sengun
Age: 22
Alperen Sengun is one of the most talented young players the Houston Rockets have on their roster at the moment. Not only is Sengun one of the most talented players on the roster, but he's also the one young player who is likely ahead of the others in terms of development. There's an argument to be made that Sengun is already playing at a near All-Star level in the NBA, and if he does have another gear in his development, he could emerge as a potential face of the franchise. The only issue that Sengun has struggled with of late is staying healthy. However, if he can accomplish that this season, there's no question that he is likely going to take another step forward in his development for the Rockets.
As a player that could end up being one of the better bigs in the league at his peak, there's no mystery as to why he's ranked so high on this list. At the same time, after the top 8, there are also no guarantees on this list anymore.
For as talented and productive as Sengun has been recently, he still has room to grow if he wants to evolve into a perennial All-Star talent. He's not quite there just yet.