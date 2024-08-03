NBA: Ranking the top 20 rising stars under the age of 24 heading into 2024-25
7. Evan Mobley
Age: 23
Even though Evan Mobley hasn't hit his ceiling as a player yet in the NBA, there's a strong belief that he has one of the highest ceilings of all the young players on this list. In a year, there's a chance that Mobley rises much higher than No. 7. For now, though, this seems like a safe place to have Mobley. As he prepares for his fourth season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, there's no question that the expectations will be sky-high for Mobley. And looking from a team perspective, if the Cleveland Cavaliers are going to take another step forward this season in the Eastern Conference, a lot of that pressure will fall on Mobley - especially after the team didn't make any tangible upgrades to their roster this summer.
The question for Mobley is whether he's ready for that level of pressure to fall on him. The good news is that he has all the tools to make that jump to superstardom. But at the same time, it's the final leap toward that status is the hardest one to make. Even more so for such a young player.
As the rest of the East improved this summer, all eyes will be on Mobley as Cleveland looks to keep pace with the rest of the contenders in the conference.