NBA: Ranking the top 20 rising stars under the age of 24 heading into 2024-25
4. Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic
Age: 21
Coming out of Duke, there were some natural questions about Paolo Banchero's overall game and whether he'd be able to make the jump to stardom in the NBA. Through the first two seasons of his career thus far, he's certainly begun to answer those concerns. In just two seasons, Banchero has managed to completely change the outlook for the Orlando Magic. With as much young talent as Orlando has, it would be unfair to give Banchero all the credit but he does deserve a good portion of it.
Without Banchero, the Magic probably wouldn't have made the playoffs last season. And as the clear alpha on the team, this team is only going to go as far as Banchero can take them. Heading into his critical third season in the NBA, Banchero will have the opportunity to truly cement his status as a rising star in the league,
Banchero is still just scratching the surface of the player he can be at his peak and is coming off a season in which he averaged 23 points, seven rebounds, and five assists per game. I'm not sure if the East is ready for peak Banchero.