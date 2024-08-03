NBA: Ranking the top 20 rising stars under the age of 24 heading into 2024-25
3. Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers
Age: 23
Looking back at the start of last season, the Philadelphia 76ers desperately needed Tyrese Maxey to step up in a big way - especially after it was revealed that James Harden had demanded a trade and refused to play for the team. In what ended up being a make-or-break season for him, Maxey answered the bell in a huge way. Not only did Maxey break out as a rising star last season, but he completely changed the outlook for Philadelphia heading into this summer - which led the way to acquiring Paul George.
The Sixers now arguably have the best trio of stars in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia may not have the deepest roster by any means, but a trio of Joel Embiid, PG, and Maxey does move the needle. And the continued rise and development of Maxey is a big part of that.
The big question for Maxey, as he prepares for his fifth season with the Sixers, is whether he has another gear left in his development. If he does, he could jump into the conversation as one of the best guards in the league.