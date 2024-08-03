NBA: Ranking the top 20 rising stars under the age of 24 heading into 2024-25
19. Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings
Age: 23
Even though the Sacramento Kings have brought along Keegan Murray slowly through the first two years of his career, it's hard to not get excited about the potential that he carries as an offensive-minded wing. He continues to make strides in his game and as he prepares for his third season in the league, there's hope that he could be ready for a truly breakout performance. With his size, athleticism, and shooting ability, the Kings should be extremely high on his long-term potential.
That's one of the big reasons why even as the Kings look to upgrade their roster they continue to keep Murray out of trade talks. With the potential to be an All-Star player down the line, it's easy to see why the Kings continue to handle Murray with caution and patience.
This could finally be the year where Murray makes the big jump in his development. If he does, he's going to make a major move up these rankings next year.