NBA: Ranking the top 20 rising stars under the age of 24 heading into 2024-25
1. Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
Age: 22
With the momentum that he built as he helped lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals last season, there's a ton of hype surrounding Anthony Edwards heading into the start of this season. And rightfully so. If the way Edwards played during the Wolves' playoff run is a sign of things to come, there's a chance he could emerge as one of the five best players in the NBA as soon as this season. At just 22 years old, there's no telling how high of a ceiling Edwards may have at this point in his career.
If he picks up where he left off last season, Edwards is going to be in the running for the NBA MVP award and is going to be considered one of the rising stars in the NBA. The sky is the limit for Edwards and it's going to be interesting to see how his fifth season in the Association goes.
With the strides in his development that Edwards has made recently, it would be surprising if he didn't establish himself as one of the best players in the NBA for the foreseeable future. As the next wave of superstars arise in the NBA, Edwards is largely expected to be a part of that bunch.