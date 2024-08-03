NBA: Ranking the top 20 rising stars under the age of 24 heading into 2024-25
17. Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers
Age: 21
It doesn't seem as if there's much the Portland Trail Blazers have gotten right since parting ways with Damian Lillard but the team is hopeful that Shaedon Sharpe ends up developing into a star in the future. Through the first two seasons of his career, he's certainly on the right path. Despite only playing in 32 games during his sophomore season, Sharpe flashed enough that the Blazers should be excited about his future. As he prepares for his third season, all eyes will be on Sharpe and the young Blazers.
Portland's future doesn't entirely fall on the shoulders of Sharpe's development, but there's no question that he could expedite the Blazers' rebuilding process if he does take a big step this upcoming season.
Sharpe has all the tools to be a star in the league - he has great athleticism and an appealing offensive game. If he has the season many believe he can have this year, the Blazers are going to take a big step forward in the Western Conference.