NBA: Ranking the top 20 rising stars under the age of 24 heading into 2024-25
16. Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors
Age: 21
Making a big jump in his development this past season, Jonathan Kuminga is a player that the Golden State Warriors hold much value in. There's a reason why the Warriors have been hesitant to trade him over the past couple of seasons. And, at least for now, it seems that Golden State's continued belief in Kuminga has paid off. Will it pay off in a way that will lead to Kuminga making the jump to stardom remains to be seen? But it does make sense for the Warriors to want to see what lies ahead of Kuminga this upcoming season - especially considering the team has a big need for a star to arise next to Stephen Curry.
We will see whether Kuminga will be able to fill such a role for the Warriors this season but there's certainly some hope. Even if he isn't able to make the complete jump to stardom this season, he's already proven to be a highly productive player.
But there's no question what the next step is for Kuminga. If he is able to emerge as a star next season, there shouldn't be many that are surprised by it. He is an intriguing talent to be so much more.