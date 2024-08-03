NBA: Ranking the top 20 rising stars under the age of 24 heading into 2024-25
15. Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets
Age: 21
As the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Brandon Miller has become somewhat of an overlooked young player. Part of that could be the fact that he plays for the Charlotte Hornets and another part of it could be due to the fact that he truly hasn't broken out through his first season in the NBA. However, as he prepares for year No. 2 in Charlotte, there's a chance that Miller could finally begin to hit his stride this year. Miller looked better as he got more and more comfortable and you'd have to think that with a full season under his belt, we could see the best of Miller this year.
As a prospect with great size and a unique skill set for his position, there's plenty of natural upside for Miller as he enters this next season. Whether he'll be able to make the jump to stardom remains to be seen but he has all the tools to do so.
We still have plenty to see before Miller makes the leap toward being a household name in the Association, but it wouldn't be all that surprising to see Miller continue to climb up this list in the future.