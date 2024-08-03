NBA: Ranking the top 20 rising stars under the age of 24 heading into 2024-25
12. Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder
Age: 22
The Oklahoma City Thunder are one of the most talented young teams in the league. And the emergence of Chet Holmgren this past season, in what was essentially his rookie year, is a big part of that. What Holmgren is able to do on both ends of the floor, at his size and position, is so unique to even today's game. There aren't many players in the league that. can do what Holmgren can offer as a big. But because he's so unique as a player, it's hard to pinpoint what his ceiling can be in the Association.
That can be a good and bad thing for him. But as he prepares for his second season in the league, I imagine we're going to learn a lot about what his next developmental steps could look like. As he continues to improve individually, so will the Thunder.
We haven't seen the best of Holmgren yet and if he can continue to remain healthy moving forward, I imagine he's going to continue to change the way the future at his position is played in the NBA.