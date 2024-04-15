NBA Report Cards: Celtics pass with flying colors; Warriors lack an identity
Handing out NBA regular season report cards as we flip the page to the start of the NBA Playoffs.
With the 2023-24 NBA regular season in the books, we hand out report cards for every team in the Association. Which passed with flying colors? How many recieved failing grades?
And just like that, the end of the 2023-24 NBA regular season is officially over. The start of the NBA Playoffs is in a matter of days and soon enough, for many teams across the league, the start of the offseason will be here. But before we move ahead toward what we could expect in the NBA offseason, it's only fair to start to look back at the season that was for many of these teams. Closing the book on the regular season, we hand out regular-season grades for every team in the league.
Let's begin with a team that left much to be desired for most of this season despite having a talented roster.
Atlanta Hawks
Regular season grade: C+
As has been the case for the past few years, the Atlanta Hawks are often hit or miss on most nights. That face that remained the case all throughout the regular season is not a good sign for a team that needed to take a tangible step forward in their progression as a franchise. The Hawks get a "C+" as their regular season grade considering they still managed to qualify for the Play-In Tournament. However, I'm not sure there are many expecting this team to make much noise in the postseason.
After a "fair" regular season, the Hawks have some big questions to answer heading into the offseason.