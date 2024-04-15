NBA Report Cards: Celtics pass with flying colors; Warriors lack an identity
Handing out NBA regular season report cards as we flip the page to the start of the NBA Playoffs.
LA Clippers
Regular season grade: B
With one of the best rosters on paper, especially after making the trade for James Harden, the LA Clippers quickly emerged as a team that many believed could compete for an NBA Championship this season. And for much of the season, the Clippers backed up that belief with excellent play, until they didn't.
If it wasn't for that skid that stretched from mid-February to late-March in which the Clippers looked like they had lost their identity, they'd probably get an "A" for their regular season performance. However, that skid did happen and nearly derailed the entire season. Playing better of late, it appears that the Clippers may have salvaged the season. We need to see them in the playoffs to know for sure, but the outlook appears positive for LA at the moment.
Ultimately, this is a team that's going to be judged by what they do - or don't do - in the NBA Playoffs. The Clippers are built for the postseason. And if they can remain healthy, there's going to be an expectation for this team to make a deep playoff run. The question is, can they live up to that expectation?