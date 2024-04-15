NBA Report Cards: Celtics pass with flying colors; Warriors lack an identity
Handing out NBA regular season report cards as we flip the page to the start of the NBA Playoffs.
Memphis Grizzlies
Regular season grade: F
There are times in school when you're not fully equipped or prepared for a certain class and that reflects on your final grade. There's not really much you could've done to prevent your fate; it kind of just all unfolded before your eyes without much pushback. This is what the Memphis Grizzlies went through this season. From the onset, the Grizzlies were set up for failure heading into this season and things progressively got worse as the season went on. Ultimately to the point where it's easy to look back and categorize this season as one to forget.
From the start of the season, the Grizzlies had their work cut out for them. Ja Morant was suspended for the first 25 games of the season and the team had to endure some unforeseen injury issues. Memphis didn't handle any of that well and the season got away from them. It didn't help to see Morant play only a handful of games when he returned because of a season-ending shoulder injury either.
Heading into the offseason, the Grizzlies need to return to the drawing board and avoid everything they did this year.